Cross, UMass Minutemen to host Brantley and the La Salle Explorers

La Salle Explorers (10-5, 1-1 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (10-4, 1-1 A-10)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minutemen -9.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Khalil Brantley and the La Salle Explorers visit Matt Cross and the UMass Minutemen in A-10 play Wednesday.

The Minutemen are 7-1 on their home court. UMass is 9-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.7 turnovers per game.

The Explorers are 1-1 against conference opponents. La Salle is fourth in the A-10 with 15.8 assists per game led by Jhamir Brickus averaging 5.1.

UMass’ average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game La Salle allows. La Salle averages 6.3 more points per game (77.0) than UMass gives up to opponents (70.7).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cross is averaging 16.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.9 steals for the Minutemen. Josh Cohen is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for UMass.

Andres Marrero is shooting 44.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Explorers, while averaging eight points. Brantley is averaging 15.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for La Salle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 7-3, averaging 79.1 points, 38.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Explorers: 6-4, averaging 79.5 points, 37.0 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

