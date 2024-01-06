Charleston (SC) defeats Stony Brook 93-87

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Reyne Smith had 20 points in Charleston (SC)’s 93-87 win over Stony Brook on Saturday…

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Reyne Smith had 20 points in Charleston (SC)’s 93-87 win over Stony Brook on Saturday night.

Smith shot 6 for 9 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line for the Cougars (11-4, 2-0 Coastal Athletic Association). Kobe Rodgers scored 19 points while shooting 6 of 9 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line. Ante Brzovic shot 8 for 13, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 18 points. It was the seventh straight win for the Cougars.

The Seawolves (8-7, 1-1) were led by Tyler Stephenson-Moore, who posted 21 points and six rebounds. Stony Brook also got 21 points from Aaron Clarke. Keenan Fitzmorris also had 16 points.

Both teams next play Thursday. Charleston (SC) hosts Elon and Stony Brook squares off against Towson on the road.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.