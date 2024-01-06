Ceaser leads Old Dominion against Arkansas State after 23-point game

Old Dominion Monarchs (4-10, 0-3 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (5-9, 1-1 Sun Belt) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 3…

Old Dominion Monarchs (4-10, 0-3 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (5-9, 1-1 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wolves -10; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion visits the Arkansas State Red Wolves after Devin Ceaser scored 23 points in Old Dominion’s 86-73 loss to the Troy Trojans.

The Red Wolves have gone 3-1 at home. Arkansas State is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Monarchs are 0-3 against Sun Belt opponents. Old Dominion is 2-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.5 turnovers per game.

Arkansas State is shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 44.6% Old Dominion allows to opponents. Old Dominion averages 70.5 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than the 79.2 Arkansas State allows to opponents.

The Red Wolves and Monarchs meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avery Felts is shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Wolves, while averaging 7.5 points. Dyondre Dominguez is averaging 13.9 points and 8.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Arkansas State.

Vasean Allette is scoring 15.8 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Monarchs. Tyrone Williams is averaging 13.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for Old Dominion.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 4-6, averaging 76.5 points, 40.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Monarchs: 3-7, averaging 71.5 points, 32.8 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.