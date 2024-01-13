Carter leads Providence against Xavier

Xavier Musketeers (7-8, 1-3 Big East) at Providence Friars (11-5, 2-3 Big East) Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Xavier Musketeers (7-8, 1-3 Big East) at Providence Friars (11-5, 2-3 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Friars -3; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Providence takes on the Xavier Musketeers after Devin Carter scored 31 points in Providence’s 75-73 loss to the St. John’s Red Storm.

The Friars have gone 10-1 at home. Providence ranks second in the Big East with 27.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Carter averaging 7.4.

The Musketeers are 1-3 in conference matchups. Xavier ranks fifth in the Big East scoring 33.5 points per game in the paint led by Abou Ousmane averaging 7.1.

Providence averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Xavier gives up. Xavier scores 9.8 more points per game (74.6) than Providence gives up to opponents (64.8).

The Friars and Musketeers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Hopkins is averaging 15.2 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Friars. Carter is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Providence.

Quincy Olivari is scoring 18.3 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Musketeers. Desmond Claude is averaging 14 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists over the past 10 games for Xavier.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 6-4, averaging 72.0 points, 36.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Musketeers: 4-6, averaging 75.5 points, 40.8 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

