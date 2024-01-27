Bradley visits Indiana State after Swope’s 30-point game

Bradley Braves (15-5, 7-2 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (17-3, 8-1 MVC) Terre Haute, Indiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Bradley Braves (15-5, 7-2 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (17-3, 8-1 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sycamores -8; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State plays the Bradley Braves after Isaiah Swope scored 30 points in Indiana State’s 89-83 victory against the UIC Flames.

The Sycamores are 8-0 on their home court. Indiana State is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Braves are 7-2 in MVC play. Bradley is fourth in the MVC with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Darius Hannah averaging 2.4.

Indiana State averages 85.9 points, 19.5 more per game than the 66.4 Bradley gives up. Bradley averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Indiana State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Swope is shooting 47.1% and averaging 18.4 points for the Sycamores. Robbie Avila is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Indiana State.

Duke Deen averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Connor Hickman is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Bradley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 8-2, averaging 83.3 points, 34.8 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Braves: 9-1, averaging 78.2 points, 35.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

