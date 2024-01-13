Bradley faces UIC on 5-game win streak

Bradley Braves (11-5, 3-2 MVC) at UIC Flames (8-8, 1-4 MVC) Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves…

Bradley Braves (11-5, 3-2 MVC) at UIC Flames (8-8, 1-4 MVC)

Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -3.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley will attempt to extend its five-game win streak with a victory over UIC.

The Flames are 4-3 in home games. UIC is eighth in the MVC with 7.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Filip averaging 1.6.

The Braves are 3-2 in conference matchups. Bradley scores 74.5 points and has outscored opponents by 8.0 points per game.

UIC scores 70.3 points per game, 3.8 more points than the 66.5 Bradley allows. Bradley has shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points higher than the 39.4% shooting opponents of UIC have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Rivera is shooting 48.0% and averaging 14.8 points for the Flames. Toby Okani is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for UIC.

Duke Deen is averaging 11.3 points and 3.9 assists for the Braves. Malevy Leons is averaging 11.7 points and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 46.7% over the last 10 games for Bradley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 3-7, averaging 65.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Braves: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 36.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.