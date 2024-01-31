Bolton scores 19 points, makes late 3-pointer to help Charleston Southern beat Radford 63-60

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Quentin Bolton Jr. had 19 points in Charleston Southern’s 63-60 victory over Radford on Wednesday night.…

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Quentin Bolton Jr. had 19 points in Charleston Southern’s 63-60 victory over Radford on Wednesday night.

Charleston Southern led 58-54 with 1:08 to play. Bolton made a 3-pointer and a layup to stretch the Buccaneers’ lead to 63-57 with 29 seconds left. Radford’s Bryan Antoine added a 3-pointer to cap the scoring with 12 seconds remaining.

Bolton shot 8 for 10, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Buccaneers (7-14, 3-5 Big South Conference). Taje’ Kelly added 14 points while going 6 of 13 and 2 of 5 from the free-throw line to go with eight rebounds. A’lahn Sumler shot 3 for 8 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Antoine led the Highlanders (13-10, 3-5) with 19 points, four assists, four steals and three blocks. Josiah Harris added 10 points for Radford. Justin Archer also had nine points and nine rebounds.

