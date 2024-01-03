Benigni puts up 22 as Navy knocks off Boston University 62-60

Austin Benigni had 22 points in Navy's 62-60 victory against Boston University on Wednesday night.

Navy guard Austin Benigni (1) is defended by West Virginia guard Erik Stevenson (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)(AP/Kathleen Batten)

Benigni shot 7 of 17 from the field and 8 for 10 from the line for the Midshipmen (5-7, 1-0 Patriot League). Mac MacDonald scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 9 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 5 from the free throw line. Donovan Draper was 3 of 8 shooting and 1 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with seven points, while adding 10 rebounds and three steals.

Anthony Morales, Ethan Okwuosa and Miles Brewster each scored 11 points for the Terriers (5-9, 0-1).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

