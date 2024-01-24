Live Radio
Anochili-Killen scores 22, Marshall downs Georgia State 77-68

The Associated Press

January 24, 2024, 10:03 PM

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Obinna Anochili-Killen had 22 points in Marshall’s 77-68 victory against Georgia State on Wednesday night.

Anochili-Killen had six rebounds for the Thundering Herd (10-11, 5-3 Sun Belt Conference). Nate Martin added 15 points while shooting 6 of 10 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line, and he also had 13 rebounds. Kamdyn Curfman shot 3 for 11 (3 for 10 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

The Panthers (9-10, 4-4) were led in scoring by Dwon Odom, who finished with 21 points and five assists. Toneari Lane added 15 points for Georgia State. In addition, Brenden Tucker finished with 11 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

