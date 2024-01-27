Alissa Pili scores all 16 of her points in 2nd half, No. 16 Utah women rally past Oregon 58-48

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Alissa Pili scored all 16 of her points in the second half and No. 16 Utah…

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Alissa Pili scored all 16 of her points in the second half and No. 16 Utah rallied to defeat Oregon 58-48 on Friday night for the 1,000th win in program history.

Pili had all 12 of the Utes’ points in the fourth quarter until her teammates contribute three free throws in the closing seconds. Chance Gray had nine of Oregon’s points in the fourth, with her 3-pointer pulling the Ducks within 51-48 with 3:38 to play but they missed their last four shots and had three turnovers.

Maty Wilke had 11 points off the bench for the Utes (15-5, 5-3 Pac-12 Conference) and Jenna Johnson had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Ines Vieira had eight points, five assists and a career-high seven steals.

Phillipina Kyei had 19 points and 16 rebounds for the Ducks (11-10, 2-6), who played without leading scorer Grace VanSlooten. Gray had 18 points.

Oregon held Utah to 28 points below its league-leading average of 86.4 points on 35% shooting but the Ducks shot just 34%.

The Utes have won four in a row, the last a 94-81 upset of No. 2 UCLA and the short week seemed to affect them at the start.

Kyei had 14 points without missing a shot and had 10 rebounds as the Ducks took a 29-21 lead at the half. The Utes shot just 25% and Pili, the nation’s eighth-leading scorer (22.4 ppg) was held scoreless, playing just one minute in the second quarter after picking up her second foul.

Oregon scored the first eight points and led 13-7 after one quarter. The Ducks also scored the first eight points of the second quarter, five at the foul line, to take a 21-7 lead.

Down nine at halftime, Utah outscored the Ducks 22-7 in the third quarter to take a 43-36 advantage into the fourth quarter. The Utes hit four 3s and was 9 of 18 from the field while Oregon went 2 of 13.

Dasia Young and Kennady McQueen opened the third with 3-pointers. Pili had a pair of baskets in a 12-0 run that made it 41-33 with just under three minutes to go.

No. 3 Colorado is at Oregon on Sunday when Utah plays No. 25 Oregon State.

