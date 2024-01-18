Albany (NY) hosts UMass-Lowell after Thomas’ 30-point showing

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (12-4, 3-0 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (10-7, 2-0 America East) Albany, New York; Thursday,…

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (12-4, 3-0 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (10-7, 2-0 America East)

Albany, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: River Hawks -1.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) hosts the UMass-Lowell River Hawks after Sebastian Thomas scored 30 points in Albany (NY)’s 95-75 victory over the Binghamton Bearcats.

The Great Danes have gone 5-0 at home. Albany (NY) ranks fourth in the America East in rebounding with 38.1 rebounds. Jonathan Beagle paces the Great Danes with 9.5 boards.

The River Hawks are 3-0 against conference opponents. UMass-Lowell ranks second in the America East allowing 66.4 points while holding opponents to 39.5% shooting.

Albany (NY) averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 5.9 per game UMass-Lowell allows. UMass-Lowell averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Albany (NY) gives up.

The Great Danes and River Hawks match up Thursday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is shooting 44.0% and averaging 18.8 points for the Great Danes. Beagle is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Albany (NY).

Yuri Covington is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the River Hawks, while averaging 9.5 points. Max Brooks is shooting 63.9% and averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 6-4, averaging 79.3 points, 38.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

River Hawks: 7-3, averaging 81.9 points, 42.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.