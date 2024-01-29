Alabama A&M faces Prairie View A&M, seeks to break 4-game slide

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-16, 2-4 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (7-12, 2-4 SWAC) Prairie View, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m.…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-16, 2-4 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (7-12, 2-4 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -7.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M comes into the matchup against Prairie View A&M after losing four in a row.

The Panthers are 3-1 on their home court. Prairie View A&M is eighth in the SWAC with 28.9 points per game in the paint led by Javontae Hopkins averaging 8.0.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-4 against SWAC opponents. Alabama A&M is 0-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.5 turnovers per game.

Prairie View A&M is shooting 41.0% from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points lower than the 45.7% Alabama A&M allows to opponents. Alabama A&M averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Prairie View A&M allows.

The Panthers and Bulldogs face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charles Smith IV is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Panthers. Nick Gazelas is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Prairie View A&M.

Lorenzo Downey is averaging 5.4 points for the Bulldogs. Dailin Smith is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Alabama A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 69.9 points, 28.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 69.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

