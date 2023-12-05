Young leads Maryland against Penn State after 20-point performance

Penn State Nittany Lions (4-4) at Maryland Terrapins (4-4, 0-1 Big Ten) College Park, Maryland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Penn State Nittany Lions (4-4) at Maryland Terrapins (4-4, 0-1 Big Ten)

College Park, Maryland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland plays the Penn State Nittany Lions after Jahmir Young scored 20 points in Maryland’s 65-53 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Terrapins have gone 4-0 in home games. Maryland ranks second in the Big Ten with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Julian Reese averaging 3.3.

The Nittany Lions play their first true road game after going 4-4 to begin the season. Penn State has a 2-3 record against teams over .500.

Maryland is shooting 41.2% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points lower than the 44.7% Penn State allows to opponents. Penn State averages 12.8 more points per game (75.8) than Maryland gives up (63.0).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Terrapins, while averaging 16.4 points, four assists and two steals. Reese is shooting 54.9% and averaging 14.9 points for Maryland.

Kanye Clary is averaging 15.1 points for the Nittany Lions. Adrian Baldwin Jr. is averaging 14.4 points for Penn State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

