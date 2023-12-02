Wisconsin takes on No. 3 Marquette, seeks 5th straight win

Marquette Golden Eagles (6-1) at Wisconsin Badgers (5-2) Madison, Wisconsin; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -3;…

Marquette Golden Eagles (6-1) at Wisconsin Badgers (5-2)

Madison, Wisconsin; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -3; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin heads into a matchup with No. 3 Marquette as winners of four straight games.

The Badgers are 3-1 on their home court. Wisconsin averages 73.9 points while outscoring opponents by 10.0 points per game.

The Golden Eagles are 1-0 on the road. Marquette has a 5-1 record against opponents over .500.

Wisconsin makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than Marquette has allowed to its opponents (41.3%). Marquette has shot at a 49.0% clip from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points greater than the 44.6% shooting opponents of Wisconsin have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Storr is scoring 13.3 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Badgers. Tyler Wahl is averaging 11.0 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 55.6% for Wisconsin.

Kam Jones is averaging 16 points for the Golden Eagles. Tyler Kolek is averaging 13.9 points for Marquette.

