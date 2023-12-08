VMI hosts American after Watkins’ 20-point game

American Eagles (4-6) at VMI Keydets (2-7) Lexington, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: VMI faces the American Eagles…

American Eagles (4-6) at VMI Keydets (2-7)

Lexington, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VMI faces the American Eagles after Brennan Watkins scored 20 points in VMI’s 75-71 loss to the Presbyterian Blue Hose.

The Keydets have gone 2-1 at home. VMI leads the SoCon with 28.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Taeshaud Jackson averaging 8.0.

The Eagles are 0-5 on the road. American is seventh in the Patriot League allowing 74.7 points while holding opponents to 48.1% shooting.

VMI’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game American gives up. American has shot at a 44.0% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points greater than the 40.1% shooting opponents of VMI have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Watkins is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 1.7 rebounds for the Keydets. Koree Cotton is averaging 13.6 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 44.6% for VMI.

Geoff Sprouse averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Matt Rogers is averaging 15.5 points and 6.7 rebounds for American.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

