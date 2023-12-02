Vermont hosts Yale after Townsend’s 22-point showing

Yale Bulldogs (5-3) at Vermont Catamounts (6-2) Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -1.5; over/under is…

Yale Bulldogs (5-3) at Vermont Catamounts (6-2)

Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -1.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Yale visits the Vermont Catamounts after Nick Townsend scored 22 points in Yale’s 79-71 victory over the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Catamounts are 4-0 in home games. Vermont averages 15.0 assists per game to lead the America East, paced by Shamir Bogues with 3.0.

The Bulldogs have gone 1-2 away from home. Yale is sixth in the Ivy League with 32.3 rebounds per game led by Danny Wolf averaging 8.1.

Vermont averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 7.5 per game Yale gives up. Yale averages 15.4 more points per game (76.4) than Vermont gives up to opponents (61.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Veretto is scoring 14.0 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Catamounts. Bogues is averaging 12.3 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 60.9% for Vermont.

John Poulakidas averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 47.2% from beyond the arc. Bez Mbeng is averaging 14.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 steals for Yale.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.