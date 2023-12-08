Utah hosts No. 14 BYU following Keita’s 23-point game

BYU Cougars (8-0) at Utah Utes (6-2) Salt Lake City; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Utah takes on the…

BYU Cougars (8-0) at Utah Utes (6-2)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah takes on the No. 14 BYU Cougars after Keba Keita scored 23 points in Utah’s 88-86 victory against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Utes have gone 4-0 at home. Utah is fifth in the Pac-12 with 17.0 assists per game led by Rollie Worster averaging 5.9.

The Cougars play their first true road game after going 8-0 to begin the season. BYU ranks sixth in college basketball allowing 59.0 points while holding opponents to 38.9% shooting.

Utah averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 3.7 more made shots than the 4.3 per game BYU allows. BYU averages 12.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 9.8 per game Utah gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Madsen averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Utes, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc. Branden Carlson is shooting 47.1% and averaging 17.3 points for Utah.

Jaxson Robinson is averaging 16.9 points for the Cougars. Trevin Knell is averaging 12.1 points for BYU.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.