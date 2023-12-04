Turner scores 19, Georgia State downs Middle Georgia State 89-57

ATLANTA (AP) — Jay’Den Turner had 19 points in Georgia State’s 89-57 win against Middle Georgia State on Monday night.…

ATLANTA (AP) — Jay’Den Turner had 19 points in Georgia State’s 89-57 win against Middle Georgia State on Monday night.

Turner also contributed six rebounds for the Panthers (4-4). Toneari Lane scored 15 points while going 5 of 13 (3 for 11 from 3-point range). Julian Mackey had 14 points and shot 4 for 10 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line.

Brice Martin led the Knights in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Milique Smith added eight points and six rebounds for Middle Georgia State. Andrew Prestwood also recorded seven points and four assists.

Georgia State visits Mercer in its next matchup on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

