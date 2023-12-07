Tipton’s 18 help Bellarmine beat Berea 98-59

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Garrett Tipton scored 18 points as Bellarmine beat Berea 98-59 on Thursday. Tipton shot 6 for…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Garrett Tipton scored 18 points as Bellarmine beat Berea 98-59 on Thursday.

Tipton shot 6 for 10, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Knights (4-7). Peter Suder added 17 points while shooting 5 for 12 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free throw line, and he also had five rebounds and five assists. Billy Smith was 6 of 15 shooting (5 for 13 from 3-point range) to finish with 17 points.

The Mountaineers were led in scoring by Trey Minter, who finished with 17 points. Bryce Riley added eight points and six rebounds for Berea. Demetris Phillips also had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

