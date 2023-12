Sports on TV for Monday, December 4

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, December 4 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m. BTN — Iowa…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, December 4

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Purdue

8 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas St. at Alabama

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Stanford vs. Florida St., Final, Cary, N.C.

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference In-Season Tournament: Boston at Indiana, Quarterfinal

TRUTV — Eastern Conference In-Season Tournament: Boston at Indiana, Quarterfinal

10 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference In-Season Tournament: New Orleans at Sacramento, Quarterfinal

TRUTV — Western Conference In-Season Tournament: New Orleans at Sacramento, Quarterfinal

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ABC — Cincinnati at Jacksonville

ESPN — Cincinnati at Jacksonville

ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Jacksonville (ManningCast)

