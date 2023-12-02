Santa Clara visits Cal after Tyson’s 23-point showing

Santa Clara Broncos (7-1) at California Golden Bears (2-5) Berkeley, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Bears…

Santa Clara Broncos (7-1) at California Golden Bears (2-5)

Berkeley, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Bears -1; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal hosts the Santa Clara Broncos after Jaylon Tyson scored 23 points in Cal’s 76-67 overtime loss to the San Diego State Aztecs.

The Golden Bears are 2-2 on their home court. Cal is 2-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.3 turnovers per game.

The Broncos are 1-0 on the road. Santa Clara is third in the WCC with 26.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Carlos Marshall Jr. averaging 4.4.

Cal scores 73.3 points, 5.3 more per game than the 68.0 Santa Clara allows. Santa Clara averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Cal allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson is shooting 44.4% and averaging 20.3 points for the Golden Bears. Jalen Cole is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers for Cal.

Marshall is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Broncos. Adama Bal is averaging 13.9 points for Santa Clara.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

