Sam Houston Bearkats welcome the Lamar Cardinals on Sunday

Lamar Cardinals (4-4) at Sam Houston Bearkats (4-4)

Huntsville, Texas; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Division 1 Division foes Sam Houston and Lamar square off.

The Bearkats are 1-1 in home games. Sam Houston ranks third in the CUSA in rebounding averaging 34.6 rebounds. Kian Scroggins leads the Bearkats with 5.6 boards.

The Cardinals have gone 0-4 away from home. Lamar ranks fifth in the Southland allowing 77.3 points while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.

Sam Houston averages 73.4 points per game, 3.9 fewer points than the 77.3 Lamar gives up. Lamar’s 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than Sam Houston has given up to its opponents (46.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Davon Barnes is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Bearkats. Lamar Wilkerson is averaging 13.4 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 40.2% for Sam Houston.

BB Knight averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc. Terry Anderson is averaging 12.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.9 steals for Lamar.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

