Quinerly and Harrison help West Virginia women get rare victory in series with No. 25 Penn State

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP) — JJ Quinerly scored 22 points, Jordan Harrison had 14 points, nine assists and six steals, and West Virginia beat No. 25 Penn State 83-65 on Monday night for its first victory in the series since 1989.

West Virginia has won just seven of the 33 games in the series with Penn State — with the last win, 76-64, coming on March 8, 1989 in State College.

Kyah Watson added 15 points, Lauren Fields had 12 and Tavy Diggs 10 for West Virginia (8-0).

West Virginia took its first double-digit lead of the game during a 12-2 run to close the first half. Quinerly had 13 points in the first half as the Mountaineers shot 46%, including 5 of 8 from distance.

Penn State never got closer than seven points in the second half.

Tay Valladay led Penn State (7-2) with 18 points. Ali Brigham and Chanaya Pinto each scored 10. Penn State’s top two leading scorers, Makenna Marisa (17 points per game) and Shay Ciezki (15.5) combined for eight points on 3-for-14 shooting.

Penn State entered averaging 86.3 points per game, while shooting 50% from the field and 41% from beyond the arc this season. The Lady Lions shot 47% against West Virginia but turned it over 26 times, leading to 31 West Virginia points.

Penn State, which has Big 12 wins against Kansas and Oklahoma State this season, begins Big Ten play at No. 12 Ohio State on Sunday. West Virginia hosts Delaware State on Sunday.

