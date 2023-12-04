Powell scores 14 to lead UTEP over D-II’s Western New Mexico 90-62

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Zid Powell’s 14 points helped UTEP defeat Division II member Western New Mexico 90-62 on…

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Zid Powell’s 14 points helped UTEP defeat Division II member Western New Mexico 90-62 on Monday night.

Powell added six rebounds for the Miners (6-3). Tae Hardy added 12 points while going 4 of 10 (2 for 5 from 3-point range), and he also had five rebounds and four steals. Otis Frazier III was 3 of 10 shooting, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

The Mustangs were led in scoring by Donovan Black, who finished with 12 points. Western New Mexico also got 11 points and three steals from Allen Fordham. Cortaviaus Seales also recorded 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

