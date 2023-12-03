Pittsburgh plays Clemson following Hinson’s 22-point performance

Clemson Tigers (6-0) at Pittsburgh Panthers (5-2) Pittsburgh; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -1.5; over/under is 146.5…

Clemson Tigers (6-0) at Pittsburgh Panthers (5-2)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -1.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh plays the Clemson Tigers after Blake Hinson scored 22 points in Pittsburgh’s 71-64 loss to the Missouri Tigers.

The Panthers are 4-1 on their home court. Pittsburgh scores 84.7 points while outscoring opponents by 20.4 points per game.

The Tigers have gone 1-0 away from home. Clemson is sixth in the ACC with 34.5 rebounds per game led by Ian Schieffelin averaging 8.2.

Pittsburgh makes 44.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than Clemson has allowed to its opponents (40.5%). Clemson averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.2 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Pittsburgh allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hinson averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 19.6 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Ishmael Leggett is shooting 40.5% and averaging 14.9 points for Pittsburgh.

Joseph Girard III averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc. PJ Hall is averaging 21.3 points, seven rebounds and 2.2 blocks for Clemson.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

