Perez scores 20, Collins leads late rally as Arizona State defeats SMU 76-74

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Jose Perez scored 20 points, Frankie Collins added 17, and Arizona State rallied in the second half to defeat SMU 76-74 on Wednesday night.

Tyreek Smith, Chuck Harris and Zhuric Phelps scored four points each — all in the paint — and the Mustangs broke open a close game near the midway point of the second half, leading 63-50. But Arizona State, which is accustomed to second-half comebacks, stormed back to take a 68-66 lead at the 5-minute mark. The 16-5 run began with a 3-pointer from Collins and was capped off by three consecutive dunks, two of them by Collins.

The Sun Devils pushed their lead to six while SMU was mired in a 1-for-10 shooting slump. SMU got within three points twice in the final minute, but Arizona State made enough free throws to lead by five with three seconds left. SMU’s Phelps made a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the final margin.

It was Arizona State’s 41st win after trailing at halftime in the Bobby Hurley era (seven seasons).

The Sun Devils cashed in with 32 free throws in 43 attempts to overcome 36.5% shooting. SMU shot 45.3% and made 10 more field goals than Arizona State but was only 10 for 19 from the line.

Phelps led SMU (6-4) with 24 points and nine rebounds. Harris scored 17 and Smith added 12.

Alonzo Gaffney added 12 points for Arizona State (6-2).

Sparked by a personal 7-0 run from Kamari Lands, the Sun Devils built an eight-point lead near the 12-minute mark of the first half. The Mustangs came right back and after opening the game 6 of 17 from the field, they made five of their next 10 and tied it at 26 on a three-point play by Phelps. Later in the half, a 7-0 run put the Mustangs up by six points and they went on to lead 40-36 at the break.

Arizona State plays at San Diego on Saturday. SMU will visit Florida State on Dec. 16.

