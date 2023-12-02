Pepperdine visits Colorado after Simpson’s 30-point outing

Pepperdine Waves (4-5) at Colorado Buffaloes (5-2) Boulder, Colorado; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts the Pepperdine Waves…

Pepperdine Waves (4-5) at Colorado Buffaloes (5-2)

Boulder, Colorado; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts the Pepperdine Waves after KJ Simpson scored 30 points in Colorado’s 88-83 loss to the Colorado State Rams.

The Buffaloes are 4-0 on their home court. Colorado scores 82.7 points and has outscored opponents by 12.6 points per game.

The Waves are 0-1 on the road. Pepperdine is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Colorado makes 50.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than Pepperdine has allowed to its opponents (48.8%). Pepperdine has shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 42.1% shooting opponents of Colorado have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simpson is scoring 20.0 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Buffaloes. Tristan da Silva is averaging 14.6 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 52.9% for Colorado.

Michael Ajayi is averaging 18.7 points and 10.9 rebounds for the Waves. Houston Mallette is averaging 18.1 points for Pepperdine.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.