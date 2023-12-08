Penn State hosts Ohio State following Clary’s 25-point game

Ohio State Buckeyes (8-1, 1-0 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (4-5, 0-1 Big Ten) University Park, Pennsylvania; Saturday,…

Ohio State Buckeyes (8-1, 1-0 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (4-5, 0-1 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State takes on the Ohio State Buckeyes after Kanye Clary scored 25 points in Penn State’s 81-75 overtime loss to the Maryland Terrapins.

The Nittany Lions have gone 4-1 at home. Penn State scores 75.7 points while outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game.

The Buckeyes play their first true road game after going 8-1 to begin the season. Ohio State is seventh in the Big Ten with 14.8 assists per game led by Bruce Thornton averaging 4.2.

Penn State’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Ohio State allows. Ohio State averages 10.5 more points per game (80.9) than Penn State allows to opponents (70.4).

The Nittany Lions and Buckeyes face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clary is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Nittany Lions. Zach Hicks is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for Penn State.

Jamison Battle averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Buckeyes, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc. Thornton is averaging 18.7 points, 4.2 assists and 1.8 steals for Ohio State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

