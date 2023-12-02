Omier and No. 8 Miami (FL) host Notre Dame

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-3) at Miami Hurricanes (5-1) Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes…

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-3) at Miami Hurricanes (5-1)

Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -15; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Miami (FL) plays the Notre Dame Fighting Irish after Norchad Omier scored 20 points in Miami (FL)’s 95-73 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Hurricanes are 3-0 on their home court. Miami (FL) has a 4-1 record against teams over .500.

The Fighting Irish are 0-1 on the road. Notre Dame allows 66.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.8 points per game.

Miami (FL) makes 51.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.4 percentage points higher than Notre Dame has allowed to its opponents (40.6%). Notre Dame’s 41.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points lower than Miami (FL) has allowed to its opponents (44.3%).

The Hurricanes and Fighting Irish square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wooga Poplar is shooting 51.4% and averaging 18.2 points for the Hurricanes. Nijel Pack is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Miami (FL).

Braeden Shrewsberry averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Irish, scoring 7.0 points while shooting 26.5% from beyond the arc. Markus Burton is averaging 16.3 points and 3.2 assists for Notre Dame.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.