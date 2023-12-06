Live Radio
Old Dominion visits William & Mary following Allette’s 21-point game

The Associated Press

December 6, 2023, 3:44 AM

Old Dominion Monarchs (3-4) at William & Mary Tribe (3-6)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Monarchs -3; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion visits the William & Mary Tribe after Vasean Allette scored 21 points in Old Dominion’s 81-68 loss to the Northeastern Huskies.

The Tribe have gone 3-0 in home games. William & Mary is fifth in the CAA with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Caleb Dorsey averaging 4.4.

The Monarchs are 0-3 in road games. Old Dominion ranks third in the Sun Belt shooting 34.7% from 3-point range.

William & Mary makes 43.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Old Dominion has allowed to its opponents (41.0%). Old Dominion’s 42.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than William & Mary has given up to its opponents (45.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Dorsey is scoring 15.2 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 0.3 assists for the Tribe. Trey Moss is averaging 13.2 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 37.3% for William & Mary.

Chaunce Jenkins is averaging 17 points for the Monarchs. Allette is averaging 12.6 points for Old Dominion.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

