No. 24 Clemson takes on TCU

TCU Horned Frogs (7-0) vs. Clemson Tigers (8-0, 1-0 ACC)

Toronto; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 24 Clemson Tigers face the TCU Horned Frogs in Toronto, Ontario.

The Tigers are 7-0 in non-conference play. Clemson ranks fourth in the ACC in rebounding averaging 35.6 rebounds. Ian Schieffelin leads the Tigers with 9.8 boards.

The Horned Frogs have a 7-0 record in non-conference play. TCU is 6-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

Clemson averages 79.3 points, 13.2 more per game than the 66.1 TCU gives up. TCU averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Clemson allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joseph Girard III averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc. PJ Hall is shooting 55.0% and averaging 20.5 points for Clemson.

Emanuel Miller is shooting 54.9% and averaging 15.9 points for the Horned Frogs. JaKobe Coles is averaging 15.7 points for TCU.

