Miami (OH) visits Anochili-Killen and Marshall

Miami (OH) RedHawks (3-3) at Marshall Thundering Herd (2-4)

Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thundering Herd -11.5; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall takes on the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Obinna Anochili-Killen scored 22 points in Marshall’s 118-82 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Thundering Herd are 1-0 in home games. Marshall ranks ninth in the Sun Belt with 32.0 points per game in the paint led by Anochili-Killen averaging 12.0.

The RedHawks have gone 0-2 away from home. Miami (OH) averages 70.5 points and has outscored opponents by 5.2 points per game.

Marshall averages 74.0 points, 8.7 more per game than the 65.3 Miami (OH) gives up. Miami (OH) averages 70.5 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than the 81.2 Marshall gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevon Voyles is scoring 14.8 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Thundering Herd. Nate Martin is averaging 13.2 points and 9.5 rebounds while shooting 63.3% for Marshall.

Darweshi Hunter is averaging 13.8 points and 5.2 rebounds for the RedHawks. Jaquel Morris is averaging 8.8 points for Miami (OH).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

