Lovelace and Youngstown State host Robert Morris

Youngstown State Penguins (4-3, 1-0 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (2-5, 0-1 Horizon League) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2…

Youngstown State Penguins (4-3, 1-0 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (2-5, 0-1 Horizon League)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State visits the Robert Morris Colonials after John Lovelace Jr. scored 23 points in Youngstown State’s 94-69 victory against the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Colonials are 2-1 on their home court. Robert Morris ranks seventh in the Horizon League in team defense, allowing 73.4 points while holding opponents to 48.7% shooting.

The Penguins have gone 1-0 against Horizon League opponents. Youngstown State is fourth in the Horizon League scoring 35.4 points per game in the paint led by Ziggy Reid averaging 5.3.

Robert Morris’ average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Youngstown State gives up. Youngstown State averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Robert Morris gives up.

The Colonials and Penguins match up Saturday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justice Williams averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 24.3% from beyond the arc. Markeese Hastings is shooting 52.2% and averaging 13.8 points for Robert Morris.

Brandon Rush is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Penguins. Bryson Langdon is averaging 11.0 points for Youngstown State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

