Sports on TV for Monday, Nov. 11

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, Nov. 11

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Youngstown St. at Ohio St.

7 p.m.

FS1 — W. Michigan at Butler

SECN — McNeese St. at Alabama

8 p.m.

BTN — Yale at Purdue

9 p.m.

FS1 — Cent. Michigan at Marquette

FS2 — Mercer at DePaul

10 p.m.

BTN — Boston U. at UCLA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ACCN — Jacksonville at Miami

COLLEGE GOLF

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — The Southwest Airlines Showcase: First Round, Cedar Crest Golf Club, Dallas

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBATV — L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ESPN — Miami at L.A. Rams

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

NHLN — Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

TENNIS

5:30 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin

6 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin

8 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Round Robin

Noon

TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin

2:30 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Round Robin

5:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin

