Sports on TV for Monday, Nov. 11

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, Nov. 11
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
BTN — Youngstown St. at Ohio St.
7 p.m.
FS1 — W. Michigan at Butler
SECN — McNeese St. at Alabama
8 p.m.
BTN — Yale at Purdue
9 p.m.
FS1 — Cent. Michigan at Marquette
FS2 — Mercer at DePaul
10 p.m.
BTN — Boston U. at UCLA
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ACCN — Jacksonville at Miami
COLLEGE GOLF
2:30 p.m.
GOLF — The Southwest Airlines Showcase: First Round, Cedar Crest Golf Club, Dallas
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
NBATV — L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
ESPN — Miami at L.A. Rams
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
NHLN — Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
TENNIS
5:30 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin
6 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin
8 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Round Robin
Noon
TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin
2:30 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Round Robin
5:30 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin
6 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin
