Klesmit scores 21 in 1st half, Wisconsin outrebounds No. 3 Marquette in 75-64 win

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Max Klesmit scored all 21 of his points before halftime, Steven Crowl added 16 and Wisconsin capitalized on its rebounding superiority to beat No. 3 Marquette 75-64 on Saturday.

Wisconsin (6-2) beat Marquette (6-2) for a third straight season in this in-state rivalry between schools separated by just 79 miles. This marks the first three-game winning streak for either team in the 130-game series since the Badgers won four straight from 1998-2001.

Kam Jones scored 19 and Tyler Kolek added 11 for Marquette. AJ Storr had 13 and Tyler Wahl 10 for Wisconsin, which outrebounded the Golden Eagles 38-23 and outscored them 18-2 in second-chance points.

NO. 2 ARIZONA 82, COLGATE 55

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Caleb Love scored 14 points, Oumar Ballo had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Arizona made a strong statement to move up to No. 1 by overwhelming Colgate.

The Wildcats (7-0) overcame a shaky offensive start by dominating inside and going on a big run to open the second half. The Raiders (4-4) managed to hang with Arizona the first half before being doomed by a shaky offensive start to the second.

Colgate missed nine of its first 10 shots as Arizona pulled away and went 10 of 29 from the floor in the second half. Braeden Smith led the Raiders with 11 points.

GEORGIA TECH 72, NO. 7 DUKE 68

ATLANTA (AP) — Baye Ndongo scored 21 points and his dunk with 44 seconds remaining pushed Georgia Tech ahead for good as the Yellow Jackets beat Duke, handing the Blue Devils their second loss this week to an unranked team.

Miles Kelly had 16 points and Kowacie Reeves Jr. had 14 points for Georgia Tech (4-2, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Duke (5-3, 0-1) trailed most of the game, but the Blue Devils — who lost 80-75 on Wednesday at Arkansas — took a brief lead late before falling.

Jeremy Roach paced Duke with 20 points, and Kyle Filipowski and Caleb Foster added 12 each.

NO. 8 MIAMI 62, NOTRE DAME 49

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Cleveland scored 14 points, Norchad Omier and Nijel Pack each added 13 and Miami beat Notre Dame in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams.

Omier added 13 rebounds for the Hurricanes, who finished with a 16-0 edge in fast-break points.

J.R. Konieczny scored 14 for Notre Dame. Tae Davis finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Fighting Irish.

It was the first time Miami (6-1, 1-0) held a team under 50 points since a 46-44 loss to Virginia on March 4, 2020. And it was only the sixth time in its last 355 games that Notre Dame (3-4, 0-1) was held under 50 points, going back to Feb. 9, 2013.

NO. 9 BAYLOR 91, NORTHWESTERN STATE 40

WACO, Texas (AP) — Jalen Bridges made four 3-pointers while scoring 16 points, freshman Yves Missi had a double-double and Baylor remained undefeated with a victory over Northwestern State.

RayJ Dennis had 14 points and six assists for the Bears (8-0), and freshman Ja’Kobe Walter had 10 points and four steals. Missi finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.

Jimel Lane led Northwestern State (1-7) with 10 points. The Demons shot 25% (14 of 56) from the field.

Baylor shot 53% (32 of 60) and finished with a 51-22 rebounding margin.

NO. 11 GONZAGA 89, SOUTHERN CAL 76

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ryan Nembhard and Dusty Stromer each scored 15 points and Gonzaga defeated Southern Cal in the Las Vegas Invitational.

Graham Ike and Ben Gregg each added 14 for the Bulldogs. Gregg, who also grabbed eight rebounds, came off the bench to score 12 of his points in the second half when Ike was whistled for his fourth foul. Braden Huff added 12 points while Nolan Hickman chipped in with 10.

USC’s Boogie Ellis led all scorers with 25 points and added seven rebounds. Freshman Isaiah Collier scored 14 for the Trojans.

While USC had scoring droughts of four or more consecutive misses three different times during the first half, the Zags never missed more than three in a row.

UNC-WILMINGTON 80, NO. 12 KENTUCKY 73

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Trazarien White scored 27 points to lead UNC-Wilmington to a victory over Kentucky.

The Seahawks (6-2) built a 14-point lead in the first half, leading 41-33 at the break. UNC-Wilmington held off a second-half rally by the Wildcats (6-2), who were up 55-49 with 12:51 remaining.

Donovan Newby scored 15 points, Shykeim Phillips added 13 and KJ Jenkins had 11 for UNC-Wilmington in the first meeting between the two schools.

Reed Sheppard led Kentucky with 25 points. Kentucky leading scorer Antonio Reeves scored 14 points before he fouled out with 2:56 remaining. Justin Edwards and Tre Mitchell scored 11 points each for the Wildcats.

NO. 13 FLORIDA ATLANTIC 90, CHARLESTON 74

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Johnell Davis scored 24, and Vladislav Goldin added 17 points and 12 rebounds to propel Florida Atlantic (7-1) to victory over Charleston in the finale of the Field of 68 Tipoff.

Reyne Smith led the Cougars (4-4) with 14 points.

A physical game inside a charged Eleanor Baldwin Arena saw tempers flare several times. At one point, FAU coach Dusty May and Charleston coach Pat Kelsey needed to be separated by referees.

NO. 17 NORTH CAROLINA 78, FLORIDA STATE 70

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — RJ Davis scored 27 points and North Carolina ran off 22 unanswered points in the second half to rally past Florida State in both teams’ Atlantic Coast Conference opener.

Armando Bacot added 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Tar Heels (7-1, 1-0).

Jamir Watkins scored 17 points to lead Florida State (4-3, 0-1), which made 12 of 28 3-pointers and rode that outside shooting to a 35-29 halftime lead.

DREXEL 57, NO. 18 VILLANOVA 55

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Amari Williams scored 12 points and blocked Villanova’s tying-attempt with 3 seconds left to help Drexel upset the Wildcats in the inaugural Big 5 Classic at the Wells Fargo Center.

The Wildcats (6-3) fell to 0-3 in a series of Big 5 games that was designed to crown a city basketball champion.

The Dragons (5-3) were 11½-point underdogs, per FanDuel SportsBook, headed into the fifth-place game. Drexel crashed the Big 5 this season as one of college basketball’s revered traditions underwent a serious retool in an attempt to stay relevant on the Philly sports scene.

Luke House scored 11 points for the Dragons, who beat a Top 25 team for the first time since 2010. Eric Dixon led the Wildcats with 21 points.

NO. 20 COLORADO STATE 86, WASHINGTON 81

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Joel Scott led five players in double figures with 17 points and Colorado State defeated Washington.

Scott buried a 3-pointer with 1:10 remaining in the game to break a 78-78 tie, as the Rams (8-0) held off the Huskies (4-3) to remain unbeaten.

Josiah Strong and Patrick Cartier each scored 16 for the Rams. Isaiah Stevens finished with 12 points and Joe Palmer chipped in 10.

Washington’s Moses Wood led all scorers with 21 points and also had eight rebounds. Keion Brooks Jr. had 20 points with seven rebounds, Paul Mulcahy finished with 14 and Sahvir Wheeler contributed with 13.

NO. 24 ILLINOIS 76, RUTGERS 58

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Terrence Shannon Jr. had 23 points and 10 rebounds and Illinois beat Rutgers in the Big Ten opener for both schools.

Marcus Domask added 15 points for the Illini (6-1), who won at Rutgers for the first time since Feb. 25, 2018.

Austin Williams and Aundre Hyatt scored nine points apiece for the Scarlet Knights (5-2), whose five-game winning streak ended.

