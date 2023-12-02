Jones leads North Texas to 79-48 victory over Mississippi Valley State

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Rubin Jones had 15 points in North Texas’ 79-48 victory against Mississippi Valley State on Saturday.…

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Rubin Jones had 15 points in North Texas’ 79-48 victory against Mississippi Valley State on Saturday.

Jones was 6 of 10 shooting (3 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Mean Green (5-2). Moulaye Sissoko scored 10 points and added nine rebounds. Matthew Stone had 10 points and shot 4 for 6, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Arecko Gipson finished with 20 points and nine rebounds for the Delta Devils (0-8). Rayquan Brown added nine points and two steals for Mississippi Valley State. In addition, Donovan Sanders finished with five points. The Delta Devils extended their losing streak to eight straight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

