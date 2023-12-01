Maryland falls 65-53 at Indiana in Big Ten Conference opener

Kel’el Ware had 18 points and 14 rebounds, Mackenzie Mgbako added 13 points and Indiana cruised past Maryland 65-53 on Friday night in a Big Ten Conference opener for both teams.

Maryland Indiana Basketball Maryland coach Kevin Willard watches during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) AP Photo/Darron Cummings Maryland Indiana Basketball Indiana's newly announced football coach, Curt Cignetti, acknowledges the fans during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between Indiana and Maryland, Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) AP Photo/Darron Cummings Maryland Indiana Basketball Maryland guard Jahari Long (2) shoots against Indiana guard CJ Gunn (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) AP Photo/Darron Cummings Maryland Indiana Basketball Maryland forward Donta Scott (24) goes to the basket against Indiana forward Mackenzie Mgbako (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) AP Photo/Darron Cummings Maryland Indiana Basketball Maryland coach Kevin Willard watches during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) AP Photo/Darron Cummings Maryland Indiana Basketball Indiana's newly announced football coach, Curt Cignetti, acknowledges the fans during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between Indiana and Maryland, Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) AP Photo/Darron Cummings Maryland Indiana Basketball Maryland guard Jahari Long (2) shoots against Indiana guard CJ Gunn (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) AP Photo/Darron Cummings Maryland Indiana Basketball Maryland forward Donta Scott (24) goes to the basket against Indiana forward Mackenzie Mgbako (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) AP Photo/Darron Cummings Maryland Indiana Basketball Indiana guard Trey Galloway (32) shoots against Maryland guard Jahmir Young (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) AP Photo/Darron Cummings Maryland Indiana Basketball Indiana center Kel'el Ware (1) shoots over Maryland forward Jordan Geronimo (22) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) AP Photo/Darron Cummings Maryland Indiana Basketball Indiana forward Kaleb Banks (10) shoots against Maryland forward Jordan Geronimo (22) and center Caelum Swanton-Rodger during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) AP Photo/Darron Cummings Maryland Indiana Basketball Indiana forward Payton Sparks goes up for a dunk against Maryland forward Jordan Geronimo (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) AP Photo/Darron Cummings ( 1 /12) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Kel’el Ware had 18 points and 14 rebounds, Mackenzie Mgbako added 13 points and Indiana cruised past Maryland 65-53 on Friday night in a Big Ten Conference opener for both teams.

The contest marked the earliest the Hoosiers have opened Big Ten play since defeating Northwestern 68-66 on Dec. 1, 2018.

Malik Reneau made a 3-pointer with 13:51 remaining in the first half to give Indiana its first double-digit lead. Ware’s three-point play with 3:20 remaining before the break put the Hoosiers ahead by double-figures for good.

Indiana scored 10 straight points in the second half, with three straight baskets by Trey Galloway, to extend the lead to 52-31. Indiana led by as many as 23 points in the second half. Maryland got within 61-49 after scoring 10 straight points but the 7-foot Ware ended Indiana’s scoring drought.

Galloway finished with 12 and Reneau added 11 points for Indiana (6-1). Starting point guard Xavier Johnson did not play.

Jahmir Young led Maryland (4-4) with 20 points and Julian Reese added 14. Senior forward Jordan Geronimo, who played his first three collegiate seasons with the Hoosiers, was scoreless on five field-goal attempts.

The Hoosiers have won five of the last six matchups in the series, with the loss coming in the lone regular-season meeting last season in College Park. Indiana bounced back, behind 24 points from Trayce Jackson-Davis, to take down Maryland 70-60 in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament in Chicago.

Indiana goes for its fourth straight win on Tuesday against Michigan. Maryland, which had a three-game winning streak snapped, hosts Penn State on Wednesday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.