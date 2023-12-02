Hamilton leads High Point against North Florida after 20-point performance

High Point Panthers (5-3) at North Florida Ospreys (4-4) Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -3;…

High Point Panthers (5-3) at North Florida Ospreys (4-4)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -3; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: High Point faces the North Florida Ospreys after Kimani Hamilton scored 20 points in High Point’s 77-59 win over the Morgan State Bears.

The Ospreys have gone 3-1 in home games. North Florida is 2-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Panthers have gone 0-2 away from home. High Point is the Big South leader with 29.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Hamilton averaging 4.8.

North Florida is shooting 41.8% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 40.9% High Point allows to opponents. High Point scores 14.9 more points per game (90.3) than North Florida gives up to opponents (75.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Chaz Lanier is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Ospreys. Ametri Moss is averaging 10.3 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 48.3% for North Florida.

Trae Benham is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 8.8 points and 5.3 rebounds. Duke Miles is averaging 17.9 points and 4.3 assists for High Point.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

