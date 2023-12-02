Georgia State visits Kennesaw State following Cottle’s 20-point game

Georgia State Panthers (3-3) at Kennesaw State Owls (4-3) Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -2;…

Georgia State Panthers (3-3) at Kennesaw State Owls (4-3)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -2; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State takes on the Georgia State Panthers after Simeon Cottle scored 20 points in Kennesaw State’s 91-84 loss to the Florida International Panthers.

The Owls have gone 2-0 at home. Kennesaw State is second in the ASUN with 39.1 points per game in the paint led by Terrell Burden averaging 10.0.

The Panthers are 2-2 on the road. Georgia State is 1-0 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Kennesaw State averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 4.6 more made shots than the 5.0 per game Georgia State allows. Georgia State averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Kennesaw State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cottle is scoring 16.3 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Owls. Burden is averaging 13.7 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 37.2% for Kennesaw State.

Lucas Taylor is averaging 14 points for the Panthers. Toneari Lane is averaging 13 points for Georgia State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

