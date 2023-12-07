Curtiss scores 19 as Portland State defeats D-III Lewis & Clark 104-60

Hayden Curtiss’ 19 points helped Portland State defeat Division-III Lewis & Clark 104-60 on Wednesday. Curtiss added seven rebounds and…

Hayden Curtiss’ 19 points helped Portland State defeat Division-III Lewis & Clark 104-60 on Wednesday.

Curtiss added seven rebounds and five blocks for the Vikings (7-2). Keshaun Saunders scored 15 points while going 6 of 10 (2 for 3 from 3-point range), and added three steals. Bobby Harvey shot 5 for 9, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

The Pioneers were led in scoring by Nate Berg, who finished with 16 points. Lewis & Clark also got eight points from Sidney Jones. In addition, Sam Henderson had seven points and seven rebounds.



The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

