Cornell Big Red play the Lafayette Leopards, look for 4th straight win

Cornell Big Red (6-1) at Lafayette Leopards (1-7)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Big Red -11; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell seeks to continue its three-game win streak with a victory over Lafayette.

The Leopards are 1-1 in home games. Lafayette has a 1-7 record against teams over .500.

The Big Red are 2-1 in road games. Cornell is fifth in the Ivy League with 7.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Guy Ragland Jr. averaging 2.3.

Lafayette averages 59.3 points per game, 18.6 fewer points than the 77.9 Cornell allows. Cornell has shot at a 51.8% clip from the field this season, 8.9 percentage points greater than the 42.9% shooting opponents of Lafayette have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Vander Baan is shooting 38.8% and averaging 9.9 points for the Leopards. Eric Sondberg is averaging 8.5 points for Lafayette.

Cooper Noard is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Big Red. Sean Hansen is averaging 11.4 points for Cornell.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.