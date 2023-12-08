Cone leads Cal against Butler after 26-point game

California Golden Bears (3-5) at Butler Bulldogs (7-2) Indianapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cal visits the Butler Bulldogs…

California Golden Bears (3-5) at Butler Bulldogs (7-2)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal visits the Butler Bulldogs after Jalen Cole scored 26 points in Cal’s 84-69 win against the Santa Clara Broncos.

The Bulldogs are 5-0 in home games. Butler is third in the Big East scoring 82.1 points while shooting 48.1% from the field.

The Golden Bears play their first true road game after going 3-5 to begin the season. Cal averages 74.6 points and has outscored opponents by 1.7 points per game.

Butler’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Cal gives up. Cal has shot at a 43.5% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points greater than the 40.1% shooting opponents of Butler have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pierre Brooks is shooting 50.9% and averaging 16.9 points for the Bulldogs. DJ Davis is averaging 11.9 points for Butler.

Jaylon Tyson is averaging 20.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Golden Bears. Fardaws Aimaq is averaging 16.5 points and 10 rebounds for Cal.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

