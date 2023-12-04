Alabama cruises to an 89-65 victory over Arkansas State behind Stevenson’s 13 points

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Freshman Jarin Stevenson had 13 points off the bench, Aaron Estrada and Mark Sears reached scoring…

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Freshman Jarin Stevenson had 13 points off the bench, Aaron Estrada and Mark Sears reached scoring milestones and Alabama cruised to an 89-65 victory over Arkansas State on Monday night.

Estrada finished with 11 points to top the 1,600-point plateau and Sears scored 13 to surpass 1,500 career points for the Crimson Tide (6-2). Grant Nelson, a transfer from North Dakota State who averaged 19.9 points and 9.8 rebounds last season, had 12 points. Mohamed Wague contributed 12 points, seven rebounds and four steals.

Taryn Todd had 15 points as all five starters scored in double figures for the Red Wolves (2-7). Dyondre Dominguez and Derrian Ford added 12 points apiece and Freddy Hicks and Izaiyah Nelson each scored 10. Nelson led the team with seven rebounds and three blocked shots.

Grant Nelson and Sears scored 10 points apiece and Alabama sank half of their 18 shots from 3-point range in taking a 49-28 lead at halftime. Todd had 10 points at the half for Arkansas State. The Red Wolves never threatened in the second half.

Alabama shot 42% from 3-point range (13 of 31) and sank 20 of 24 free throws. The Crimson Tide entered play averaging 94.9 points per game, second highest in the country. The Tide also came in averaging 23.1 made free throws per game, also second best. They were 20 of 24 at the foul line against the Red Wolves.

Arkansas State’s first-year coach Bryan Hodgson spent the previous four seasons as an assistant at Alabama. Hodgson also spent four seasons under coach Nate Oats at Buffalo prior to Oats’ arrival at Alabama.

Alabama will host No. 4 Purdue on Saturday. Arkansas State heads home to play UAB on Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.