White and UNC Wilmington host East Carolina

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (5-1) at East Carolina Pirates (4-3)

Greenville, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks -1.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington takes on the East Carolina Pirates after Trazarien White scored 22 points in UNC Wilmington’s 71-55 win against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

The Pirates are 4-2 on their home court. East Carolina has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Seahawks are 2-0 in road games. UNC Wilmington leads the CAA scoring 85.7 points per game while shooting 48.8%.

East Carolina’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game UNC Wilmington gives up. UNC Wilmington scores 11.7 more points per game (85.7) than East Carolina allows to opponents (74.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Felton is shooting 47.2% and averaging 18.1 points for the Pirates. Quentin Diboundje is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers for East Carolina.

White is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Seahawks. Shykeim Phillips is averaging 13.0 points for UNC Wilmington.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

