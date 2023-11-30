UTSA hosts Lamar following Holiman’s 21-point game

Lamar Cardinals (4-3) at UTSA Roadrunners (3-4) San Antonio; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Roadrunners -3; over/under is…

Lamar Cardinals (4-3) at UTSA Roadrunners (3-4)

San Antonio; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Roadrunners -3; over/under is 159

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA faces the Lamar Cardinals after Adante’ Holiman scored 21 points in UTSA’s 90-80 win over the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

The Roadrunners have gone 2-1 at home. UTSA has a 2-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Cardinals are 0-3 on the road. Lamar is 2-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.7 turnovers per game.

UTSA averages 77.0 points per game, 1.0 more point than the 76.0 Lamar allows. Lamar averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game UTSA gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Tucker is shooting 37.7% and averaging 12.4 points for the Roadrunners. Holiman is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for UTSA.

BB Knight is averaging 12 points for the Cardinals. Terry Anderson is averaging 11.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals for Lamar.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.