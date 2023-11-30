UMKC takes on Southeast Missouri State, looks to end 5-game skid

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-5) at UMKC Kangaroos (2-5) Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kangaroos…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-5) at UMKC Kangaroos (2-5)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kangaroos -8; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC will try to break its five-game losing streak when the Kangaroos take on Southeast Missouri State.

The Kangaroos have gone 2-0 at home. UMKC is seventh in the Summit League scoring 71.7 points while shooting 43.5% from the field.

The Redhawks are 0-3 on the road. Southeast Missouri State averages 14.7 turnovers per game and is 0-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

UMKC is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points lower than the 50.0% Southeast Missouri State allows to opponents. Southeast Missouri State’s 38.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.2 percentage points lower than UMKC has allowed to its opponents (46.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamar Brown is shooting 45.2% and averaging 13.3 points for the Kangaroos. Cameron Faas is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers for UMKC.

Adam Larson is averaging 11 points for the Redhawks. Rob Martin is averaging 7.3 points for Southeast Missouri State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

