UMass-Lowell earns 80-74 win over Stonehill

SOUTH EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Ayinde Hikim scored 25 points as UMass-Lowell beat Stonehill 80-74 on Wednesday night.

Hikim had seven assists and three steals for the River Hawks (5-1). Max Brooks scored 14 points and added nine rebounds and three blocks. Quinton Mincey was 3 of 8 shooting, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.

The Skyhawks (1-7) were led by Jackson Benigni, who recorded 21 points and two steals. Pano Pavlidis added 16 points, eight rebounds and two blocks for Stonehill. In addition, Tony Felder finished with 14 points. The loss is the sixth straight for the Skyhawks.

