UAPB visits No. 25 Oklahoma after Milton’s 25-point game

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-4) at Oklahoma Sooners (6-0)

Norman, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sooners -29; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB visits the No. 25 Oklahoma Sooners after Kylen Milton scored 25 points in UAPB’s 85-60 win against the Arkansas Baptist Buffaloes.

The Sooners are 4-0 in home games. Oklahoma has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Golden Lions have gone 1-3 away from home. UAPB leads the SWAC with 17.1 assists. Rashad Williams leads the Golden Lions with 4.1.

Oklahoma makes 50.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than UAPB has allowed to its opponents (46.8%). UAPB scores 27.6 more points per game (87.4) than Oklahoma gives up (59.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Otega Oweh is shooting 66.1% and averaging 15.0 points for the Sooners. Le’Tre Darthard is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers for Oklahoma.

Milton is shooting 60.7% and averaging 20.9 points for the Golden Lions. Williams is averaging 18.1 points for UAPB.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.