Stony Brook plays Yale on 3-game road slide

Stony Brook Seawolves (2-3) at Yale Bulldogs (4-3)

New Haven, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook will try to end its three-game road slide when the Seawolves visit Yale.

The Bulldogs are 1-0 on their home court. Yale is 2-0 in one-possession games.

The Seawolves are 0-3 on the road. Stony Brook is fourth in the CAA with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Chris Maidoh averaging 2.2.

Yale makes 47.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than Stony Brook has allowed to its opponents (44.2%). Stony Brook averages 69.2 points per game, 0.8 fewer than the 70.0 Yale gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bez Mbeng is shooting 46.8% and averaging 14.1 points for the Bulldogs. August Mahoney is averaging 9.6 points for Yale.

Aaron Clarke is averaging 11 points for the Seawolves. Dean Noll is averaging 10.6 points for Stony Brook.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.