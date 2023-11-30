Siena hosts James and Rider

Rider Broncs (1-5) at Siena Saints (1-5) Albany, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rider visits the Siena…

Rider Broncs (1-5) at Siena Saints (1-5)

Albany, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider visits the Siena Saints after Mervin James scored 28 points in Rider’s 103-76 loss to the Maryland Terrapins.

The Saints are 1-1 in home games. Siena is 0-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Broncs are 0-5 on the road. Rider averages 13.2 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Siena is shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 43.1% Rider allows to opponents. Rider’s 40.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.7 percentage points lower than Siena has allowed to its opponents (50.0%).

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giovanni Emejuru is scoring 10.7 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the Saints. Bralyn Smith is averaging 7.3 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 33.3% for Siena.

James is averaging 17.5 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Broncs. Corey McKeithan is averaging 10.7 points for Rider.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.